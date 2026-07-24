Tequila, Old Jokes, And A Pioneer Showdown

First up, it's National Tell an Old Joke Day, so dust off those groan worthy one liners you've been saving for the right audience. It's also National Tequila Day, giving Coachella Valley margarita, Paloma, and Rosita fans a reason to raise a glass. And rounding things out, it's Pioneer Day, marking the anniversary of Brigham Young and the first group of Mormon pioneers arriving in Salt Lake Valley back in 1847.

With Pioneer Day on the calendar, the crew brought two pioneer themed questions to test the team, and now it's your turn to see how you'd do. Watch the segment for the full answers, and see if you can beat Tim and Manny at their own game.

1) Pioneertown is an unincorporated community in the Morongo Basin region of the high desert in San Bernardino County, developed in the 1940s as an 1880s themed live in motion picture set. But since 1982, it's been known as a mecca for live entertainment. What's the name of the spot?

A) The Big Rock Bar

B) The Dune Room

C) Pappy and Harriet's

2) The Sons of the Pioneers is one of the earliest Western vocal groups, formed in 1933 and best known for hits like Tumbling Tumbleweeds, Cool Water, and Room Full of Roses. The group was co-founded by Leonard Sly and another singer who would go on to become a major cowboy movie star. Who is it?

A) Gene Autry

B) John Wayne

C) Roy Rogers

Think you know your desert history? Watch the full segment above to see how the guys did, and test your own knowledge along the way. Happy Pioneer Day, Palm Springs.



