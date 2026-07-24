Topgolf Swing Suites Open at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort, Bringing Indoor Golf to the Coachella Valley

Golf lovers in the Coachella Valley have a new way to enjoy the game without battling triple-digit temperatures. The Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells has officially unveiled its new Topgolf Swing Suites, offering an interactive indoor golf experience for players of all skill levels.

The new attraction marks the only Topgolf Swing Suites located inside a hotel in the Coachella Valley, giving both visitors and local residents a climate-controlled place to play, dine, and socialize.

The launch drew a lively crowd as local sports radio personalities broadcast live from the venue, showcasing the new entertainment space.

Peter Smith, the resort's director of food and beverage, said the goal was to create a fun, family-friendly attraction that complements the resort experience.

"We needed something fun at the resort," Smith said. "The resort is all about fun. We wanted something for families and groups, so we partnered with Topgolf Swing Suites to bring this experience to the property."

The venue features two simulator suites. The larger suite can comfortably accommodate up to 12 players, while the second suite hosts up to eight. Guests can order food and beverages directly to their suite while enjoying virtual golf and a variety of interactive games.

Unlike many hotel amenities, the Topgolf Swing Suites are open not only to overnight guests but also to the general public, giving Coachella Valley residents another indoor entertainment option during the hot summer months.

Resort officials say the new attraction is designed for golfers looking to sharpen their swing, as well as families, friends, and groups simply looking for a unique way to spend an afternoon or evening.

Explore NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.