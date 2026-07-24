Venezuela Earthquake Recovery Continues as Global Empowerment Mission Sends Millions of Pounds of Aid

One month after two powerful earthquakes devastated parts of Venezuela, recovery efforts are continuing as thousands of people remain displaced and in need of assistance.

At the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral, Florida, volunteers and workers are continuing to send emergency supplies to communities impacted by the disaster. The organization says more than 3 million pounds of aid have already been delivered to Venezuela.

Miami firefighter Chris Diaz helped lead a search and rescue mission after the earthquakes and said the experience showed him the resilience of the Venezuelan people.

“You have to put yourself in their shoes. They lost everything,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the response will require long-term support as families continue rebuilding their lives.

Some of the first aid efforts came from pilots who helped transport supplies after the disaster. One pilot shared the emotional impact of returning to Venezuela, saying he learned family members and childhood friends were among those killed.

For Global Empowerment Mission representative Jorge Perez, the work is personal. He said the organization is continuing daily distributions and preparing for the next stages of recovery, including temporary housing and rebuilding efforts.

“We’re at a very pivotal time because at the beginning there’s so much aid, so much help, but after a while people start forgetting,” Perez said.

GEM says its commitment to Venezuela will continue for five years as communities recover from the devastating earthquakes.

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