White House Correspondents' Dinner Returns After April Assassination Attempt on President Trump

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is being held tonight after the annual event was postponed following an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump during the original gathering in April.

The rescheduled dinner is taking place at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., just blocks from the White House, instead of its traditional venue. Authorities say 31-year-old Cole Allen is accused of attempting to assassinate the president after allegedly forcing his way through a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, a pistol and multiple knives before being subdued. A Secret Service agent was shot during the incident but survived after being protected by a bulletproof vest. Allen has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said the agency has conducted extensive planning for the event and remains confident in its security measures. Officials say more than 10,000 threat investigations have been conducted since January, a 40% increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting the growing security challenges facing federal law enforcement.

The agency is also facing additional scrutiny after an agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance's protective detail was removed amid an internal investigation into an alleged security lapse. The Secret Service says the review remains ongoing and emphasized that any conduct jeopardizing the safety of protected officials will not be tolerated.

NBC News reports heightened security will remain in place throughout tonight's White House Correspondents' Dinner as federal officials continue monitoring potential threats.