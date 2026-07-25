102.7 The Fanatic Hosts Annual Bowling Tournament, Bringing Coachella Valley Sports Fans Together

Some of the Coachella Valley's biggest sports fans and best bowlers hit the lanes for a day of competition and fun at Fantasy Lanes Bowling Center.

The annual 102.7 The Fanatic Bowling Tournament brought together the station's on-air personalities and listeners, with the Morning Drive team, headlined by Tim O'Brien and Brett Rosen, taking on the Pure Sports afternoon show.

The tournament has become a summer tradition for the station, giving listeners an opportunity to step away from the heat and spend time with the personalities they hear on the radio every day.

Organizers say the event began several years ago as a way to connect with listeners during the summer months and give sports fans something to look forward to before the start of football season.

The event also provided an opportunity for the station's hosts and listeners to meet face-to-face.

For the broadcasters, the tournament was about more than just bowling. Listeners regularly interact with the shows through texts and calls, but events like this allow the people behind the voices to build stronger connections with the community.

The Pure Sports team came out ready for competition, showing up to support the Morning Drive crew while also looking to take home the bragging rights.

And that's exactly what happened.

After a competitive day on the lanes, Pure Sports defeated the Morning Drive team in Game 3 to claim the victory.

While Brett Rosen and the Morning Drive squad may have come up short, Tim O'Brien gave the team plenty to celebrate. O'Brien posted the best score of the day with a 195.

For Rosen, the performance was motivation to hit the lanes and get some practice in before next year's tournament.

Despite the loss, the event delivered exactly what it was intended to do—bring the Coachella Valley sports community together for an afternoon of competition, laughs and quality time before the busy football season begins.

Listeners can catch the Morning Drive with Tim O'Brien every weekday from 7 to 9 a.m. on 102.7 The Fanatic, while Pure Sports airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.