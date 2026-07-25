Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, July 25, 2026!
An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the one-teens each afternoon.
Today will be the hottest of those three days as communities around the Valley will come close 120° this afternoon. You can expect middle one-teens for your Sunday and Monday.
The Valley will be under clear skies today followed by morning sunshine/evening clouds on Sunday
Valley dew points will hover in the 50s while middle-of-the-day relative humidity bottoms-out in the teens. Those numbers move-up slightly beginning tomorrow.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 25, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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