An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, July 25, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the one-teens each afternoon.



Today will be the hottest of those three days as communities around the Valley will come close 120° this afternoon. You can expect middle one-teens for your Sunday and Monday.



The Valley will be under clear skies today followed by morning sunshine/evening clouds on Sunday

Valley dew points will hover in the 50s while middle-of-the-day relative humidity bottoms-out in the teens. Those numbers move-up slightly beginning tomorrow.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings