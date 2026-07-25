CNN Fact Check Reviews Trump’s Claims at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump made a series of claims during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner on Friday, many of which were examined in a CNN fact check.

Among the topics reviewed were Trump's comments about the 2020 presidential election, U.S. investment, crime in Washington, D.C., and the cost of a Federal Reserve renovation project.

Regarding the 2020 election, Trump repeated his longstanding claim that the election was "rigged" and said he had won three presidential elections. CNN noted there is no evidence supporting claims of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome of the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

Trump also stated that $19.2 trillion is currently being invested in the United States. CNN reported that the White House's own website lists approximately $10.7 trillion in major investment announcements, a figure that includes pledges and proposed investments rather than confirmed spending. Federal data released earlier this year shows new foreign direct investment in the U.S. totaled approximately $232 billion in 2025.

The president also described Washington, D.C., as "almost a crime-free city" following his administration's federal takeover of local law enforcement. While crime has declined compared to last year, CNN cited local police data showing more than 11,000 crimes and 57 homicides had been recorded in the city so far this year, indicating crime has not been eliminated.

Trump also compared the cost of renovating the Federal Reserve's headquarters with the redevelopment of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., which he previously leased and renovated. According to CNN, the Federal Reserve's renovation is currently projected to cost about $2.5 billion, while Trump's hotel renovation was widely reported to have cost about $200 million.

CNN's review concluded that several of the president's factual assertions either lacked supporting evidence or overstated available data.

Explore NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.