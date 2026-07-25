United Airlines Pilot Balances Flying Jets and Performing as Professional Violinist

Most airline pilots have interesting hobbies, but United Airlines First Officer Netanel "Nati" Draiblate has taken his passion to another level. When he's not flying Boeing 737s across the country, he's performing as the concertmaster of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The 43-year-old has spent decades mastering the violin while simultaneously building a career in commercial aviation. Today, he balances flying for United Airlines with leading one of Maryland's premier orchestras, proving two demanding professions can coexist.

Draiblate's love for music began in Israel, where both of his parents were professional violinists. He started lessons at age six and eventually moved to the United States to study at the Chicago College of Performing Arts, the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University, and later earned a doctorate from the University of Maryland. In 2010, he became concertmaster of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

His aviation journey began much later after taking his first flying lesson in 2018. A former airline captain and flight instructor recognized Draiblate's discipline and attention to detail, encouraging him to pursue commercial aviation professionally. He joined United Airlines as a first officer in 2025.

Draiblate says flying and performing share many of the same skills, including preparation, precision, focus, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. He often travels with his violin, practicing in hotel rooms between flights and rehearsing whenever his schedule allows.

His unique career recently came full circle at Newark Liberty International Airport, where he performed a live violin concert inside the terminal alongside internationally acclaimed violinist Paul Huang. The airport performance highlighted both his careers, giving travelers an unexpected musical experience before their flights.

Passengers have also experienced his musical talent onboard. During a previous flight delay, Draiblate performed a Bach sonata for passengers waiting to depart, earning enthusiastic applause from travelers.

He says becoming an airline pilot has also changed the way he approaches performing on stage.

"When you've flown an airplane at 30,000 feet," Draiblate explained, "walking onto a concert stage feels a lot less intimidating."

For Draiblate, balancing aviation and music isn't about choosing one passion over another—it's about finding fulfillment in both.

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