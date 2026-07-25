World’s Longest Nonstop Flight Moves Closer as Qantas Tests Airbus A350-1000ULR

The world's longest commercial flight is moving closer to becoming a reality after Airbus successfully completed a key test of its new ultra-long-range aircraft designed for Qantas' ambitious Project Sunrise.

The Airbus A350-1000ULR recently completed its first nonstop test flight from Toulouse, France, to Melbourne, Australia, logging more than 19 hours in the air. The aircraft is specifically engineered to operate the future Sydney-to-London route, which is expected to become the longest nonstop commercial flight in the world when service begins in October 2027.

The upcoming route is projected to last as long as 22 hours while covering more than 10,000 miles, eliminating the need for travelers to stop over during the journey between Australia and the United Kingdom.

During the test flight, a crew of four Airbus test pilots and five flight test engineers evaluated the aircraft's performance and onboard systems. Engineers also tested the plane's additional 20,000-liter fuel tank, which provides the extra range required for nearly a full day of continuous flight.

The milestone represents another major step for Qantas' Project Sunrise, an initiative aimed at connecting Australia directly with some of the world's farthest destinations through nonstop service.

Beyond aviation, this week's travel headlines also included the release of the latest Henley Passport Index, which ranks the world's most powerful passports. The report found that the United States passport has continued its gradual decline in global travel rankings, with 36 countries now offering their citizens greater visa-free access.

Travelers to Europe are also adapting to the European Union's new Entry Exit System, which requires biometric screening for many non-EU visitors entering the Schengen Area. Meanwhile, a new agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom has removed the physical border fence between Spain and Gibraltar, making crossings easier for residents and visitors.

Other travel stories highlighted Juneau, Alaska, as one of America's top destinations for 2026, along with Canada's colorful Spotted Lake, a unique geological attraction in British Columbia.

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