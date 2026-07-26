An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, July 26, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the lower one-teens both afternoons.



But, Valley highs will remain in the one-tweens through the rest of the workweek. This will be followed by the return of excessive heat and midday temps in the middle-to-upper one-teens next weekend.

There has been rain over Southern California this morning -- including showers over the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains -- all moving to the Northwest. At best, a few sprinkles are possible for the Valley today.

The Coachella Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds today followed by only perimeter mountain clouds on Monday.

You'll feel a touch of humidity today and tomorrow with slightly drier air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings