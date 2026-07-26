Cathedral City Library Hosts Community Resource Fair

The Cathedral City Library welcomed residents of all ages to a Community Resource Fair in partnership with the Community Coven Mutual Aid Group.

The free event offered a variety of essential resources, including clothing, food, school supplies, books, toiletries, baby items, and first aid supplies.

Several local organizations also participated, providing services such as free haircuts and mobile shower stations for those in need.

Library staff say the event was made possible through generous donations from community members and local nonprofits, including the JFK Foundation, which provided 60 free backpacks.

Organizers say the fair highlights the power of collaboration, turning the library into more than just a place for books—it also serves as a hub where residents can access support, connect with resources, and strengthen community ties.