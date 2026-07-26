Coachella Animal Network Hosts Adoption Event in Palm Desert

Dozens of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens found new admirers during the Coachella Animal Network's adoption event in Palm Desert.

Held at BG Plaza with support from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the indoor event brought together several Coachella Valley animal rescue organizations, giving families the opportunity to meet adoptable pets in search of forever homes.

Animal advocates like Loving All Animals say community support for adoption events has grown significantly over the years, helping more rescue animals connect with loving families.

The Coachella Animal Network, founded in 2013, continues to support local animal welfare efforts through adoption events and spay-and-neuter programs. Organizers say the nonprofit has helped approximately 25,000 animals receive spay or neuter services since its founding.