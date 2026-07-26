Hotel Paseo Offers Summer Staycation Deals for Locals

Hotel Paseo is giving Coachella Valley residents plenty of reasons to enjoy a summer staycation without breaking the bank.

The Palm Desert hotel is offering its Sip, Swim & Save promotion through August, featuring up to 25% off guest rooms for locals.

Residents can also purchase day passes or private cabanas to enjoy the pool, along with Dive-In Movie Nights held every other Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m.

For those stopping by for a meal, Larkspur Grill is offering Golden Hour specials daily from 3 to 5 p.m., with discounted food and drinks.

Hotel officials say the summer promotions are designed to give locals an affordable way to relax, cool off, and support local businesses during the slower season.