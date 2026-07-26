Silver Alert Issued for Missing Rancho Mirage Man

A Silver Alert has been issued as Palm Springs police search for a missing elderly man.

Authorities say 70-year-old Dan Michael Mulcahey was last seen Friday afternoon in Rancho Mirage. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs.

Mulcahey is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and gray shoes.

Investigators believe Mulcahey is on foot. Due to a recent medical issue, a Silver Alert was issued out of concern for his safety.

Anyone with information about Mulcahey's whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department or call 911 immediately if they see him.