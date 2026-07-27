$10 Million Goal Reached to Save Land Near Big Bear's Famous Eagles Jackie and Shadow

After years of fundraising and conservation efforts, Friends of Big Bear Valley has reached its $10 million goal to permanently protect a 63-acre property near the nest of the internet-famous bald eagles Jackie and Shadow.

The organization announced it has secured the funding needed to purchase Moon Camp, a parcel of land located about a mile from the eagles' nest that had previously been slated for a development featuring 50 luxury homes and a marina.

The final push came just days before the July 31 deadline, thanks to a $5.5 million donation from OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna Brockman. The contribution allowed the campaign to cross the finish line with only a week remaining.

The Brockmans did not respond to a request for comment. However, in a statement shared by Friends of Big Bear Valley, they said:

"Like many people around the world, we love watching Jackie and Shadow, seeing them be amazing partners to one another and raise their young. We are proud to be supportive. We are so appreciative of the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust and everyone who came together to preserve this incredible ecosystem."

The remaining funds were raised through more than 25,000 donations from supporters and wildlife advocates, reflecting years of community backing for the conservation effort.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley Media Manager Jenny Voisard, the campaign was a long-term mission that began under the leadership of the organization's late founder, Sandy Steers. Before her passing earlier this year, Steers negotiated an agreement with the property's owners that laid the groundwork for the purchase.

The San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust is expected to finalize the acquisition later this week, permanently protecting the property from future development.

The announcement comes as the Big Bear community continues to follow Jackie the eagle's recovery, making the successful conservation effort especially meaningful for the thousands of people who have watched the pair through the organization's popular live nest camera.

Once the sale is completed, ownership of Moon Camp will officially transfer to the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust, ensuring the land remains protected for wildlife and future generations.