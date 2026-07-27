3 Killed, 4 Injured in Seattle Food Festival Shooting Near Space Needle

Three people were killed and four others, including a toddler, were injured after a shooting during Seattle's popular Bite of Seattle food festival, sending thousands of attendees scrambling for safety near the city's iconic Space Needle.

Seattle police say the violence began when two people allegedly exchanged gunfire in the crowded festival. Officers who were already nearby quickly responded, confronting one of the suspected shooters and taking that person into custody. Authorities are continuing to search for at least one additional suspect but say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Witnesses described hearing what initially sounded like firecrackers before people began yelling that there was a shooter, triggering a chaotic stampede as festivalgoers fled. Others rushed toward the victims to provide CPR and assist the injured until first responders arrived.

Investigators recovered two firearms at the scene and are urging anyone with photos, videos, or information to contact police as the investigation continues.

The shooting occurred during the annual Bite of Seattle festival, which typically attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors over three days. City leaders expressed condolences to the victims and their families, calling the tragedy heartbreaking as investigators work to determine what led to the deadly exchange of gunfire.