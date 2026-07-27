3 Killed, Several Injured in Shooting at Seattle's Bite of Seattle Food Festival

Three people were killed and several others were wounded Sunday evening after gunfire broke out at the Bite of Seattle food festival near the iconic Space Needle, according to Seattle police.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, where the annual festival was underway. Police believe two people were exchanging gunfire when the violence erupted, sending festivalgoers scrambling for safety.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Several others, including a 2-year-old boy, were transported to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. A third victim later died at a hospital, while another injured person sought treatment at a separate medical facility.

Seattle Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said one suspect, described only as a young person, has been taken into custody. Investigators continue searching for a second person believed to have been involved in the shooting. Police recovered two firearms and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire rang out during the popular event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Videos shared on social media showed crowds running from the area, with some attendees knocking down fencing in an effort to escape. Others sought shelter inside nearby buildings, including the Space Needle gift shop.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has photos or video to contact investigators.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson called the shooting "an act of horrific violence" and pledged a transparent investigation into what happened.

The Bite of Seattle is one of the city's largest annual festivals, featuring hundreds of food vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities at the Seattle Center.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.