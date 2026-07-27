An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, July 27, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning continues today for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the lower one-teens this afternoon.

You can expect clear skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with slightly drier air and peak temps in the one-tweens.

Then -- as an upper-level ridge of high pressure stretches West over Southern California -- Valley temps will once again heat-up into the middle-to-upper one-teens this weekend.



Saturday will be our hottest day when those midday numbers come close to 120°. See images for details.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings