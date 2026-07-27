Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, July 27, 2026!
An Extreme Heat Warning continues today for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the lower one-teens this afternoon.
You can expect clear skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with slightly drier air and peak temps in the one-tweens.
Then -- as an upper-level ridge of high pressure stretches West over Southern California -- Valley temps will once again heat-up into the middle-to-upper one-teens this weekend.
Saturday will be our hottest day when those midday numbers come close to 120°. See images for details.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 27, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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