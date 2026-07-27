Body Believed to Be Missing Palm Springs Man Found in Desert Hot Springs; Death Under Investigation

A deceased individual believed to be Daniel Michael Mulcahey, who was the subject of a Critical Missing Person investigation and a California Silver Alert, has been located in the Desert Hot Springs area, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The discovery was made on Sunday, July 26, 2026, as law enforcement agencies continued coordinated search efforts for Mulcahey. Investigators located the body during the search, prompting a response from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau.

The Coroner's Bureau will conduct the official identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation. As is standard procedure, the case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation until detectives can determine whether foul play or other criminal activity contributed to the death.

No additional details have been released.

The Palm Springs Police Department expressed its condolences to Mulcahey's family and loved ones.