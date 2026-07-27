Carly Simon Reveals Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In a statement explaining her recent absence from public appearances, the 83-year-old said she has been learning to manage the condition.

Simon shared that some days she struggles with fatigue, while on others she is able to work, think, and feel more like herself.

She also disclosed that she recently underwent treatment for a cancerous spot on her face.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is best known for hits including "You're So Vain" and "Nobody Does It Better." She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.