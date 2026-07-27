Coachella Hit-and-Run Injures Bicyclist as Authorities Search for Driver

Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in Coachella.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened near Harrison Street and Avenue 48. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

The Sheriff's Office advises bicyclists involved in hit-and-run crashes to gather as much information as possible if it can be done safely. That includes noting the vehicle's make, model, color, and license plate number, taking a photo if possible, and identifying any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Authorities also encourage bicyclists to wear bright or reflective clothing and equip their bicycles with front and rear lights to improve visibility, especially during low-light conditions.

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, bicycle crashes and fatalities have increased across the state over the past decade. The latest available data from 2023 shows 145 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes in California.

In response to ongoing safety concerns, the Indio Police Department plans to conduct a traffic safety operation Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The enforcement effort will focus on dangerous driving behaviors that put bicyclists and other vulnerable road users at risk.

Anyone with information about the Coachella hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.