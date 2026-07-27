Coroner identifies Desert Hot Springs woman killed in three-vehicle crash

A Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a multi-vehicle collision on July 23 was identified as 37-year old Ashley Lopez, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Club House Drive in the unincorporated community of Garnet.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles crossed into the southbound lane, causing a head on collision with the vehicle Lopez was driving.

Three of Lopez's four children were also in the car - two of which suffered major injuries while another suffered minor injuries. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now Lopez's family is asking for the community's support through a Go Fund Me page in order to cover funeral expenses and help care for the children Lopez left behind.

The cause of the crash continues to be under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.