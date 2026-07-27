D4vd Ordered to Stand Trial in Murder of 14-Year-Old Lake Elsinore Girl

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, will stand trial in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after determining prosecutors presented sufficient evidence during a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors allege Burke killed Hernandez to prevent her from revealing details about their relationship ahead of the release of his debut album. The case includes charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Investigators say Hernandez's body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke following a months-long investigation. During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented testimony, forensic evidence, text messages, and other materials they argue connect Burke to the crime. Defense attorneys contend the evidence is circumstantial and maintain Burke is innocent.

The judge's ruling means the case will now move forward to trial. Burke remains in custody, and his arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 31. Prosecutors are also considering whether to seek the death penalty because of special-circumstance allegations included in the case.