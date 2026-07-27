DAP Health Encourages Families to Put Health on the Back-to-School Checklist

As another school year approaches, DAP Health reminds parents that preparing children for success begins with their health.

While families are busy buying school supplies and organizing schedules, health care providers encourage parents to make annual wellness visits, recommended vaccinations, healthy nutrition, quality sleep, physical activity, and emotional well-being part of every back-to-school plan.



“Good health is the foundation for a successful school year,” says DAP Health Director of Pediatric Services Dr. Jasmin Brown. “Children who are healthy are better able to concentrate, participate in class, and enjoy learning.”



Annual physicals provide an opportunity to monitor growth and development, ensure vaccinations are current, screen for vision and hearing concerns, and identify mental or behavioral health issues early. DAP Health also recommends establishing consistent sleep routines before school begins, encouraging nutritious meals, practicing good hand hygiene, and maintaining open conversations about emotional wellness. A trip to the dentist is also in order!



Parents of children with chronic medical conditions — including asthma, diabetes, ADHD, severe allergies, or other ongoing health concerns — should update school health records and ensure medication and care plans are current before the first day of class.

About Pediatric Services at DAP Health



Well-child visits and annual physicals Childhood and adolescent immunizations Vision and hearing screening referrals Behavioral and mental health support Care coordination for chronic health conditions Pediatric primary care Family medicine services Dental care Pharmacy services Care regardless of ability to pay





Core Message

Healthy children are better prepared to learn, grow, and succeed. By scheduling annual checkups, staying current on recommended vaccinations, establishing healthy routines, and paying attention to both physical and emotional well-being, families can help children start the school year healthy, confident, and ready to thrive. Learn more at DAPHealth.org.



