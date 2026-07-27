Dow Jones Rises More Than 260 Points as S&P 500 Edges Higher, Nasdaq Slips

U.S. stocks finished Monday's trading session mixed as investors weighed economic data and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the major indexes, climbing 262.83 points, or 0.51%, to close at 52,210.08.

The S&P 500 posted a modest gain, adding 1.20 points, or 0.02%, to finish at 7,413.18.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 43.74 points, or 0.18%, ending the day at 24,932.08 as technology stocks faced modest selling pressure.

The mixed performance reflects continued investor caution as markets monitor corporate earnings reports, interest rate expectations, and broader economic conditions.

Wall Street remains focused on upcoming economic data and company earnings, which could influence market direction in the weeks ahead.

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