Egg Recall Adds to Growing Foodborne Illness Concerns

A major food safety alert as nearly 20 million eggs have been recalled over possible salmonella contamination. The FDA says almost 100 people across 17 states have become ill, with dozens hospitalized. The recall comes as health officials continue to investigate a nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened nearly 12,000 people and is believed to be linked to lettuce. Food safety experts warn that public health agencies are under increasing strain and stress the importance of checking food recalls, washing produce thoroughly, and practicing safe food handling to reduce the risk of illness.