Extreme Heat Warning in Parts of Riverside County Until At Least Monday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County is in for a scorching week, with

widespread triple-digit highs expected throughout the county all next weekend,

forecasters said today.



An extreme heat warning was in effect until at least 8 p.m. Monday in

the Coachella Valley, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Indio, Palm Desert Country,

Coachella, La Quinta, Cathedral City and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning,

with highs ranging from 8 to 12 degrees above average.



Monday's temperatures were expected to be about 98 degrees in the

downtown Riverside area, 94 in Temecula, 101 in Hemet, 114 in Coachella and 113

in Palm Springs, according to the National Weather Service.



Forecasters expected the ridge to weaken slightly and shift farther

east, allowing for temperatures to be slightly cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday,

but still around 5 degrees above the seasonal average.



By Thursday, temperatures were expected to gradually warm up again,

reaching highs around 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal average by Friday.



Temperatures in the low 100s were expected Friday and Saturday in

downtown Riverside , while Temecula is expected to reach the upper 90s those

days. In Hemet, high temperatures were expected to reach 105 on Friday and 107

Saturday.



Forecasters predict highs of 117 in the Coachella Valley and Palm

Springs on Friday, and 118 on Saturday.



Overnight lows will be higher than average too, staying in the upper

60s and low-to-mid 70s in the downtown Riverside area. In Palm Springs, lows

will linger in the 80s most of the week, then stay in the lower 90s next

weekend.



The NWS advised the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room and remain out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.



People are also urged to never leave children and pets in a parked

vehicle for even a minute, as temperatures inside can reach deadly levels very

rapidly.



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