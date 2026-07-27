From Houseplants to Scotch Tape, Jerry Steffen's Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz Has the Coachella Valley Guessing

The day kicked off with a mix of the odd and the delicious. National Take Your Houseplant for a Walk Day made everyone pause and wonder exactly how that's supposed to work, while National Chicken Finger Day had the newsroom debating why fingers get their own food holiday when wings and drumsticks already exist. Things got a lot sweeter with National Creme Brulee Day, honoring the French dessert with its rich vanilla custard base and that irresistible, blowtorched sugar shell. And to round things out, National Scotch Day put the spotlight on Scotland's most famous distilled export.

That last one set up the perfect segue into the day's Pop Quiz, and Jerry had two multiple choice questions ready to test how much the Coachella Valley really knows.

1) Scotch tape has been a household name since the early 1930s, but what inspired the 3M company to use the word scotch in the first place?

A. They celebrated with scotch after the invention

B. It's a reference to the kids' game hopscotch

C. It's slang for stingy

2) The blues jump song "One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer" was written by Rudy Toombs and first recorded by Amos Milburn in 1953. John Lee Hooker put his own spin on it in 1966, and that version went on to inspire a Bad to the Bone blues rocker to include his own take on his 1977 debut album. Who is that artist?

A. B.B. King

B. George Thorogood

C. Pat Travers

Think you know your holidays, your history, and your blues rock trivia? Watch the video above to see how Jerry and the newsroom crew answered, and find out if you would have gotten the same picks.



