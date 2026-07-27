Indian Wells Collecting School Supplies for CVRM Drive

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission's annual school supply drive is now underway, and the City of Indian Wells is asking the community to help local students prepare for the new school year.

Residents can donate new school supplies at Indian Wells City Hall during regular business hours through August 5.

Organizers say every donation will help provide essential classroom supplies to Coachella Valley students and families as they head back to school.

Those looking for additional ways to give or more information about the drive can visit CVRM.org.