Jackie the Bald Eagle Showing Signs of Improvement

There is encouraging news tonight about Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear.

Veterinarians at the Ojai Raptor Center say Jackie remains in stable but critical condition after suffering injuries during an encounter with two juvenile eagles about two weeks ago.

Caregivers say Jackie is now eating on her own, has more energy, and has become noticeably more feisty during feedings—positive signs in her recovery.

Last week, Jackie underwent a blood transfusion to treat severe anemia, starvation, and kidney inflammation.

Despite extensive testing, specialists have not yet determined the cause of her illness. Her treatment continues as veterinarians closely monitor her condition around the clock.