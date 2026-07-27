Man Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash Knocks Out Power in Indio

A suspected DUI crash caused temporary power outages and shut down part of Highway 111 in Indio early Saturday morning.

According to Indio Police, 22-year-old Christopher Dellatore was driving westbound on Highway 111 near Jackalope Drive when he veered off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

No serious injuries were reported.

Investigators arrested Dellatore on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license stemming from a prior DUI.

The crash caused significant damage to the utility pole, leading to temporary power outages and several hours of road closures while utility crews completed repairs.