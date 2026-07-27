Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Indio

INDIO (CNS) - A 22-year-old man suspected of driving under the

influence crashed his vehicle into a utility pole, prompting a power outage,

authorities said today.



Christopher Anthonie Delatorre was booked into Benoit Detention Center

in Indio on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended driver's license

stemming from a prior DUI offense, according to the Indio Police Department.



Bail information was not immediately available.



Officers responded to a report of a solo-vehicle crash at about 5:09

a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 111 and Jackalope Drive.



The driver traveling at an unspecified rate of speed on westbound

Highway 111 veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole on the north

shoulder of Highway 111, police said.



``No serious injuries were reported,'' the department stated.



Officers conducted a DUI investigation at the scene where Delatorre

was subsequently arrested.



The crash caused significant damage to the pole and Imperial

Irrigation District crews were requested at the scene to replace the damaged

pole. It was unclear how many residents were affected by the temporary outage

before crews restored power.



Westbound Highway 111, between Madison and Jefferson streets, was

temporarily closed for several hours.



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