NBC's "Clear the Shelters" pet adoption drive returns for 12th year

NBC stations across the country are joining the 12th year of Clear the Shelters, a campaign that helps pets find homes and raises money for local shelters and rescues. Adoptions run August 1 through 31, while the donation drive is already underway and continues through September 15.

Since the campaign started in 2015, it's helped more than 1.3 million pets get adopted and raised over $5.6 million for shelters and rescues nationwide. Last year alone, more than 160,000 pets found homes and the campaign raised over $628,000, the highest fundraising total since 2020. More than 1,700 shelters and rescues took part last year, including groups across 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam.

People who want to donate can give directly to the Clear the Shelters fund now through September 15 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Starting August 1, donors will also be able to give directly to individual shelters and rescues. Those looking to adopt can use the WeRescue app or website to search for available pets nearby by breed and size, and ask shelters questions directly.

Stories like Chief's show what's possible when a shelter pet finds the right home. The Dalmatian was adopted from a shelter and now works as a bat dog for the Firefighters, a Banana Ball League team, fetching bats during games and greeting fans between innings.



