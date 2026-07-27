Palm Springs Road Construction Update: Tahquitz Canyon, Villa Escuela Signal and South Palm Canyon Bridge Projects Continue

Drivers traveling through Palm Springs should plan for delays this week as several major road improvement projects continue across the city.

The Tahquitz Canyon Way paving project is nearing completion, with paving now finished between Sunrise Way and Indian Canyon Drive. Crews will spend the week raising utility covers and repainting lane striping, resulting in temporary lane closures.

Motorists looking to avoid delays are encouraged to use Amado Road to the north or Ramon Road to the south. Construction on the eastern portion of Tahquitz Canyon Way, extending toward El Cielo Road, is expected to begin in mid-August.

Meanwhile, work continues on a new traffic signal at the intersection of Villa Escuela and Indian Canyon Drive. Construction crews recently poured the signal's concrete foundation, which will require about a week to cure before the traffic signal pole can be installed. Drivers should anticipate periodic slowdowns near the intersection.

The South Palm Canyon Bridge replacement project also remains on schedule for completion this fall. Until construction is finished, traffic across the bridge is reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers seeking alternate routes can use Belardo Road to bypass the construction area.

City officials encourage motorists to allow extra travel time, remain alert in work zones, and consider alternate routes while these infrastructure improvements continue.

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