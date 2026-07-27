Registration Opens for 29th Annual Tour de Palm Springs

Registration is now open for the 29th annual Tour de Palm Springs, one of the Coachella Valley's largest fundraising events.

The event returns February 6, bringing thousands of cyclists and walkers together while raising money for nearly 100 local nonprofits.

Participants can choose from cycling routes ranging from 7 to 102 miles, along with 5K, 3-mile, and 1-mile walk options.

The festivities also include a Vendor Expo on February 5, giving participants and visitors a chance to explore vendors and community organizations ahead of the big event.