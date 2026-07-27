RuPaul's Drag Race Star Bosco Brings 'The Marvelous Miss Gender' Tour to Palm Springs

RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorite Bosco is bringing her latest live production, The Marvelous Miss Gender, to the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs for a one-night performance on July 28.

Bosco, who competed on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race and returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10, describes the show as a comedic, camp-filled theatrical experience inspired by the colorful superhero films of the 1990s. During an interview, Bosco said the production blends dance, comedy, video segments, and storytelling into what she jokingly calls a new genre: "transplantation."

The performance follows Bosco's alter ego, "The Marvelous Miss Gender," a tongue-in-cheek supervillain character navigating an over-the-top comic book-inspired world. The show features elaborate costumes, choreography, humor, and theatrical staging, creating a unique live entertainment experience.

Bosco said the tour has exceeded expectations, with audiences responding enthusiastically to the show's originality and high-energy performances. She added that returning to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars allowed her to showcase how much she has grown as an artist since her original season.

While Bosco says she's open to competing on another future season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she would only return when she has something entirely new to present.

The Marvelous Miss Gender takes the stage at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs on July 28 at 8 p.m., offering fans an evening of comedy, dance, and theatrical entertainment.

TICKETS: https://www.palmspringsplazatheatre.com/events

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