Sen. Mitch McConnell Continues Rehabilitation, Remains Away From Capitol

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he is continuing his recovery and is not yet ready to return to in-person work at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released Monday, the Kentucky Republican said he remains focused on intensive physical therapy recommended by his doctors. McConnell said he is working hard to return to his full schedule of responsibilities in both the U.S. Senate and across Kentucky.

The statement did not provide a timeline for when he expects to resume in-person duties.

Earlier this month, McConnell shared a photo of himself and his wife, saying he was recovering at a rehabilitation center after suffering a fall at his home in June.

McConnell, who has served in the Senate for decades, has continued to provide updates on his recovery while remaining away from Capitol Hill. His office says he remains committed to returning to work once his medical team determines he is ready.