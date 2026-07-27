Local & Community
Supervisors to Consider Stricter Short-Term Rental Rules
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider stricter oversight of short-term rentals during its meeting Tuesday.
The proposed changes include extending code enforcement hours until midnight, eliminating the current 60-minute grace period for owners to correct violations after a complaint, and increasing penalties for repeat offenders.
County leaders are also considering higher application and renewal fees for short-term rental permits, along with stricter suspension rules for properties that generate multiple complaints.
In addition, supervisors will decide whether to end the 16-month moratorium on new short-term rental permits in B-Bar H Ranch and Thousand Palms, citing a decline in complaints and saying the issue no longer appears to be widespread.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 27, 2026