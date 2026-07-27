Surf Therapy Gives Children With Disabilities a Chance to Ride the Waves

For many families, surfing is more than a sport— it's a life-changing experience.

The nonprofit A Walk On Water recently brought its adaptive surf therapy program to the Palm Springs Surf Club, giving children with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy and confidence that comes from riding a wave.

Using the surf club's wave pool, trained instructors worked one-on-one with participants, helping them build skills, confidence, and a sense of accomplishment in a safe environment.

Organizers say the program is about more than surfing—it's about showing families what's possible with the right support.

Founded in Malibu in 2012, A Walk On Water now serves families across the country, including right here in the Coachella Valley, bringing the healing power of surfing to children with unique needs.