Three Killed, Several Injured in Seattle Mass Shooting

Three people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting Sunday at the Seattle Center, near the city's iconic Space Needle.

The shooting occurred during an annual food festival featuring local vendors and live entertainment. Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire before people began fleeing the area.

Authorities say several victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including a 2-year-old child.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that a suspect has been taken into custody. Police, along with multiple law enforcement agencies—including the FBI—responded to the scene as the investigation got underway.

Officials have not yet released a motive for the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.