Trump's New Tariffs Raise Consumer Concerns as Higher Import Taxes Take Effect Worldwide

New tariffs announced by President Donald Trump have officially taken effect, replacing previous import taxes that expired after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling found earlier tariffs unlawful.

The new trade measures apply to imports from 60 U.S. trading partners, marking a significant expansion of the administration's trade policy. Several countries responded quickly, with Australia's trade minister calling the tariffs "completely unjustified."

The announcement is also raising concerns among American consumers, who worry the increased import taxes could lead to higher prices on everyday goods.

The Trump administration says the tariffs are designed to strengthen American manufacturing and address unfair trade practices. However, critics argue the higher import costs could be passed on to consumers and businesses.

The new tariffs represent another major shift in U.S. trade policy and are expected to have ripple effects across global markets, international supply chains, and consumer prices in the months ahead.

NBC News reports the administration's latest trade actions come as the White House continues to reshape its economic agenda through tariffs and other trade measures.