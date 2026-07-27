Why New and Used Car Prices Remain High in 2026 as Financing Costs Climb

Buying a new or used vehicle continues to be a financial challenge for many Americans as vehicle prices and financing costs remain elevated.

According to Edmunds transaction data, the average new vehicle sold last month for $48,899, while the average price of a three-year-old used vehicle reached $32,553. Industry experts say several factors continue to drive those higher costs.

Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, says today's vehicles include more advanced technology than ever before, from enhanced safety systems and infotainment features to premium trim packages. Those added features have steadily increased vehicle prices over the years.

The auto industry also continues to feel the long-term effects of pandemic-era supply chain disruptions, when limited inventory and strong consumer demand pushed prices sharply higher. While inventory has improved, prices have largely remained elevated.

Higher vehicle costs have led many buyers to finance for longer periods. Edmunds reports more consumers are choosing 84-month auto loans while making smaller down payments. Financing costs also vary significantly based on credit history. According to Experian, borrowers with strong credit may qualify for average new car loan rates around 4.55%, while buyers with poor credit could face average interest rates near 16%.

Experts recommend shopping multiple dealerships, comparing financing offers, and negotiating items such as extended warranties. Buyers who are flexible may also find discounts on brand-new vehicles from the previous model year, particularly early in the calendar year.

With car ownership costs remaining high, taking time to compare prices and financing options can help buyers find the best overall value.

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