7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Several Feared Trapped After Shopping Mall Collapse

A powerful earthquake struck southern Japan Tuesday, causing a shopping mall to partially collapse and leaving several people feared trapped inside, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Kumamoto, located about 55 miles east of Nagasaki. The quake caused significant damage, including a collapsed section of a shopping mall, a buckled highway bridge, and at least one other building collapse.

Officials said it remained unclear how many people were trapped inside the mall after the second floor collapsed following an explosion. About 50 people were reported injured.

Local police initially said nine people were unaccounted for, though officials cautioned that the full extent of injuries and damage was still being determined.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said some areas experienced power outages and fires, while roads, bridges, and buildings were damaged.

Semiconductor company TSMC evacuated workers from its nearby facility as a precaution following the earthquake.

The disaster brought renewed attention to Kumamoto’s history with major earthquakes. A powerful quake that struck the region in 2016 killed 275 people and injured thousands more.

Emergency crews continue working to assess the damage and search affected areas. Officials say the situation remains developing as more information becomes available.