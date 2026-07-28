American Airlines Loyalty Program Ranked No. 1 in New Report

American Airlines is celebrating a major milestone after its loyalty program was ranked the best travel rewards program in the country.

A new analysis from U.S. News & World Report placed American Airlines’ AAdvantage program at the top of its annual list of the best travel rewards programs.

The ranking marks a change at the top after Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines held the No. 1 position for 11 consecutive years.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated airline loyalty programs using several factors, including membership benefits, network coverage, and how easily travelers can earn and redeem points.

American Airlines’ AAdvantage program allows members to earn miles through flights, partner programs and everyday purchases, with rewards that can be used for flights, upgrades and other travel benefits.

Airline loyalty programs have become increasingly important as travelers look for more value beyond ticket prices. Rewards, flexibility and easier ways to use points have become key factors in choosing which airline to fly.

The latest ranking puts American Airlines at the forefront of the competitive travel rewards market as airlines continue to expand benefits and attract frequent travelers.