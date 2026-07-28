An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Tuesday, July 28, 2026!

Although heat advisories were allowed to expire last night, another set of warnings have already been posted for later this week.

Today, the Coachella Valley will be under sunny skies with 50° dew points, middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the teens, and slightly above-normal high temperatures in the lower one-teens. More of the same for Wednesday, but with slightly drier air.

Next -- as an upper-level ridge of high pressure repositions itself over Arizona -- excessive heat returns to a large area of the Southwest.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted from Thursday into Sunday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will range between the middle one-teens to around 120°. Our hottest day will occur on Saturday.



If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, avoid strenuous activities, and stay hydrated.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings