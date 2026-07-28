Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 14th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 14th consecutive day,

increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.588, one day after rising six-tenths of

a cent.



The average price has risen 35.3 cents over the past 14 days,

according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15.2

cents more than one week ago, 29.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.28

greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased $1.037 since the start of the joint

U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The national average price dropped for the second time in three days

following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 25.2 cents, decreasing 1.1

cents to $4.099. It is 8 cents more than one week ago, 23.2 cents higher than

one month ago and 95.6 cents greater than one year ago.



The national average price has increased $1.117 since the attack on

Iran. It dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday and was unchanged Monday.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

