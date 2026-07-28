Board to Consider Adjustments to Countywide Short-Term Rental Regulations

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors is slated today to consider

a series of proposed adjustments to the Riverside County ordinance

regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated communities, as well as

formally end the roughly 16-month moratorium on the issuance of STR

certificates in B-Bar H Ranch and Thousand Palms.



During its policy agenda Tuesday, the board will hold the first of two

planned public hearings on amendments sought by the Transportation & Land

Management Agency to Ordinance 927. The meeting will be the last before the

board takes its summer recess, which will run to the end of August.



``The proposed minor revisions to the county's Short-Term Rental

Ordinance are intended to provide additional protections and safeguards to

communities from potential impacts related to STRs, while also providing a

pathway for homeowners to operate them,'' according to a TLMA statement posted

to the agenda.



The STR ordinance hasn't undergone significant changes since it was

formally implemented in 2022.



Short-term rentals are defined as residential dwellings leased for a

maximum of 30 days and a minimum of two days and one night. Prior to the

ratification of Ordinance No. 927, the county had a somewhat informal process

for permitting short-term rentals, which number about 1,100 in unincorporated

communities countywide.



Among the major changes that TLMA has proposed is one that bears on

hours of service and deployment of Department of Code Enforcement officers to

handle STR complaints. Previously, officers were off the clock by 10 p.m. But

under the modified regulatory framework, two officers would be on duty at the

agency's Palm Desert and San Jacinto offices 7 a.m. to midnight all days of the

week.



The idea is to ensure ``sustained district presence and reduced travel

time between service areas,'' according to TLMA, which noted the largest

number of complaints against STRs traditionally occur in supervisorial

Districts 3 and 4. The first one encompasses the southwest county region,

stretching from Temecula across the Anza and San Jacinto valleys. District 4

covers all of the Coachella Valley east to the Palo Verde Valley.



Another change would be eliminating the current ``60-minute self-

correction window'' that has up to now permitted STR owners to address

complaints themselves within an hour. Instead, TLMA is proposing that code

enforcement officers go directly to locations where complaints have been lodged

and attempt ``knock and talk'' tactics that immediately make parties aware of

noise, obstruction and related problems.



Notices, or administrative citations, would be issued where complaints

are documented, according to officials. This would establish a gradual

process for ticketing people who violate regulations. However, under an

``urgent circumstance,'' where there's a public health or similar issue, the

noticing could be dispensed with in preference to immediate suspension of an

STR certificate and a cease-and-desist order mandating that actions be taken to

correct the offense forthwith, according to the proposed amendments.



TLMA is additionally asking the board to approve a provision

specifying that if an STR owner receives five notices over the 12-month period

in which an STR certificate is valid, the certificate could be suspended. The

receipt of seven notices would result in revocation and create a review process

-- after a minimum 24 months have elapsed -- if an STR operator submits a new

application to rent out his or her property in the future.



TLMA's other proposal is for properties where the STR owners reside on-

site be designated ``hosted stay'' STRs. The change would primarily affect

occupancy limits in Temecula Valley Wine Country. Currently the occupancy cap

at an STR less than a half-acre in size is 10, but if the owner-operator is on-

site, that would change to 12. For properties greater than two acres, where the

maximum occupancy is now 20, a hosted stay location's limit would be changed to

22.



TLMA is also proposing to eliminate the 90-day grace period that

currently enables STR owners to take up to three months to apply for STR

certification renewal. The ordinance would be amended to end certification at

the time of expiration.



The slate of proposed amendments further calls for an increase in the

initial STR application fee from $740 to $1,077, and elevating the annual

renewal fee from $540 to $775.



Part of Tuesday's hearing lastly will involve proposed termination of

a temporary moratorium on STR issuances within the eastern Coachella Valley

communities of B-Bar H Ranch and Thousand Palms. The moratorium was declared in

April 2025, following a surge in boisterous parties at vacation rental

properties throughout the areas, where there are a combined total of 59 STR

properties.



However, during the Coachella Valley's most popular fests -- Coachella

Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival, both in April -- only

two complaints were fielded, and neither resulted in the issuance of notices or

citations, according to TLMA.



``These data would appear to support the argument that if an ... issue

exists, it does not appear to be widespread in either community,'' the

agency said, adding that the proposed modifications to the STR regulatory

provisions would benefit B-Bar H Ranch and Thousand Palms residents, without

need of an ongoing moratorium.



Board members have recognized that the majority of STR operators are

law-abiding, but people leasing out some properties for illegal events have

grown accustomed to flouting regulations -- and had not faced serious penalties

to deter them from doing so.



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