Cathedral City Senior Center Food Bank Sees Record Demand

As grocery prices continue to rise, the Cathedral City Senior Center is seeing record demand at its weekly food bank.

Every Monday, the center provides fresh produce, protein, and other essential groceries to community members struggling with the rising cost of living.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have increased 3% over the past year, making it more difficult for many families and seniors to afford basic necessities.

Center leaders say their food bank typically serves about 400 people each week, but demand has increased by 12% over the past two months.

The organization is now seeking additional volunteers to help meet the growing need and ensure more local residents have access to healthy food.