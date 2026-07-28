CBS Adds New Correspondents as ‘60 Minutes’ Rebuilds Team

CBS News is adding new voices to “60 Minutes” as the network works to rebuild the longtime newsmagazine following a series of major staffing changes.

The network announced Tuesday that five new contributors and correspondents will join the program, including New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat, who will leave the newspaper to become a full-time “60 Minutes” correspondent.

Norah O’Donnell, who has contributed to “60 Minutes” for more than a decade, will also become a full-time correspondent. Other additions include Gianna Toboni, Trevor Phillips and Sebastian Junger.

Junger is known for bestselling books including “The Perfect Storm” and “War,” as well as his work on the award-winning documentary “Restrepo,” which focused on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Phillips, a British broadcaster and former politician, joined CBS earlier this summer as senior global affairs correspondent. Toboni, an investigative journalist and filmmaker, most recently worked on CNN’s “CNN Explains” series and previously spent years reporting and producing for Vice News.

Executive Producer Nick Bilton said the new team brings experience across books, documentaries, podcasts and television.

The changes come after a turbulent period for “60 Minutes” following the departure of longtime staff members, including executive producer Tanya Simon and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega. Former correspondent Scott Pelley also left after criticizing leadership changes at the program.

The remaining correspondents — Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim — previously said they would stay with the program because they did not want to see “60 Minutes” end.

The new season of “60 Minutes” is scheduled to begin September 13 as CBS looks to restore stability and continue the legacy of one of television’s most recognizable news programs.

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