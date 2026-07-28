Charles Manson’s Granddaughter Sophia Maddox Opens Up About New Documentary “My Grandfather Charles Manson”

Los Angeles filmmaker Sophia Maddox is opening up about a deeply personal discovery that changed the course of her life. Maddox, co-director of the Hulu documentary “My Grandfather Charles Manson,” learned through a DNA test that notorious cult leader Charles Manson was her biological grandfather.

Maddox said the revelation came about four years ago after a phone call from her father, Daniel, who told her the results identified Manson as the grandfather she never knew.

The documentary follows Maddox as she explores her family history and confronts her connection to Manson, who was convicted for orchestrating the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles.

Maddox said she initially feared what the discovery meant for her own identity, recalling that her father had often warned her their family carried a “curse.”

“My dad always told me we were cursed growing up,” Maddox said.

During the filmmaking process, Maddox said her relationship with her father became strained as she searched for answers about Manson and their family history. She said the two remain separated but hopes they can eventually reconnect.

Maddox says the documentary is not just about her connection to one of America’s most infamous criminals, but about breaking cycles of trauma and understanding where people come from.

“You don’t have to be related to the most infamous criminal to relate to needing to break generational cycles and traumas,” Maddox said.

“My Grandfather Charles Manson” explores family, identity, and the impact of uncovering secrets hidden for generations.